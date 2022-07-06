The Daily Advertiser
The Forest Hill Community Group had its first official meeting last Friday, Richard Salcole elected president

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
July 6 2022 - 12:00am
COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Wagga veteran Richard Salcole has been elected the inaugural president of the newly formed Forest Hill Community Group. Picture Les Smith

A new neighbourhood association has emerged from the community out at Forest Hill with the aim of bringing the people of the area together.

