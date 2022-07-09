The Daily Advertiser
In Depth

Wagga renters left without home, others facing 'unexplained' rent increases

Vincent Dwyer
Taylor Dodge
By Vincent Dwyer, and Taylor Dodge
July 9 2022 - 7:00pm
WITHOUT A HOME: Stacey Chapman and her three children, Olivia, 9, Jaxton, 3, and Ava, 6, are on the hunt to find a forever home in what seems like an impossible rental market. Picture: Contributed

A WAGGA mother and her three young children are in desperate need of a home as rentals across the city prove impossible to get.

Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

