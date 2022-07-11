The Daily Advertiser

A Wagga resident and mechanic say the city's pothole problem needs fixing

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 11 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POTHOLES A PROBLEM: Wagga resident Zachary Wales remains undriveable after he hit a pothole on a city road. Picture: Madeline Begley

A WAGGA resident who has been unable to drive his car for the past few days after hitting a pothole says he is fed up with the condition of the city's roads.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.