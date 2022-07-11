A MAN in his 40s has escaped a single-vehicle crash with only minor injuries after becoming trapped in his ute which crashed into a ditch on Sunday evening.
Emergency services were called to Wagga Road about 5.10pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash, north-west of Tumbarumba.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the patient, the single occupant of the car, was transferred to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition where he was treated for back pain.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) also attended the scene.
A spokesperson for FRNSW said firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to cut the man free of the crashed ute.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
