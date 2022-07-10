The Daily Advertiser

Wagga tenpin bowlers strike gold at National Disability Championships in Melbourne

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated July 10 2022 - 8:42am, first published 6:30am
Four Wagga tenpin bowlers have returned from the National Disability Championships in Melbourne last month with a big haul of medals and record scores.

