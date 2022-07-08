At the end of a difficult week for Wagga's homeless community living at Wilks Park, the Department of Communities and Justice [DCJ] said they will be ramping up outreach efforts in the area.
A little over a week ago Wagga city council raised the ire of the local community after handing out eviction notices to people living at the north Wagga camp site, asking for them to vacate the site by the end of July.
There followed a week of intense public debate about the problem, including a stoush between Wagga city council and the DCJ over who would provide aid to the rough sleepers.
Culminating in council backtracking on their threat of eviction, giving the homeless of the park a small win.
"Yes we won, but we're still homeless," said one rough sleeper who wished to remain anonymous. "We haven't accomplished a great deal. They came out here with a stupid piece of paper that exacerbated everything," they said.
Both Wagga council and DCJ have said they will move on and work together to tackle the growing homelessness problem, which for DCJ Manager Commissioning Murrumbidgee Tracy Pahl, "is business as usual".
"We're going to be working very closely with Wagga city council coming up with a more planned approach. How many days, what those days are, times, that sort of thing," she said.
"Certainly over the next little while, given the circumstances we're definitely going to be ramping up. And we're going to do that until such time as it's not necessary to do that anymore." Ms Pahl reiterated earlier messages from DCJ, that every case is different and complex, but consistency is key.
"People's circumstances change, today they might decide that they don't want to engage or don't feel they want to take up any support ... but when we come back the next day or the next week they might change their mind," she said.
"It's always about building relationships, trust and rapport with individuals."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
