The Daily Advertiser

DCJ's Tracy Pahl said her team will be working closely with Wagga council to improve outreach to the homeless at Wilks Park

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
July 8 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REPRIEVE: Wagga's Wilks Park rough sleepers won a small victory this week, and now the NSW government said they will 'ramp up' outreach at the camp site. Picture: Conor Burke

At the end of a difficult week for Wagga's homeless community living at Wilks Park, the Department of Communities and Justice [DCJ] said they will be ramping up outreach efforts in the area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.