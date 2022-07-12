WAGGA police are on a mission to reunite WWII medals that have been in their possession for more than a year with their rightful owner.
The medals were found by officers from the Riverina Police District on March 31, 2021, following a vehicle stop on Hammond Avenue in the city.
The miniature war medals were located inside the vehicle.
Police have conducted inquiries to locate the owner, but have so far been unsuccessful, and have called for community members to help with information.
The Riverina Police District's acting crime manager, Detective Sergeant Alison Molyneux, is hoping news of the medals will travel far and wide as the owner could be close by, or miles away.
"They could be from anywhere, it's a hard one, the person [driving the vehicle] was stopped here in Wagga but had stolen goods from the ACT, so it could be from the ACT, the Riverina or anywhere in between really," Detective Sergeant Molyneux said.
A post was put out on the Riverina Police District Facebook page, with residents commenting that the medals should have a name or code engraved on the side, but these medals don't have either.
"We have checked for all of that. If we were able to go down that avenue then certainly we would, but we have done all of those checks and have been unable to find anyone at this stage, which is why we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward," she said.
"They could be a fair distance away, so if this could get out to as many people, and as far away as it can, that would be good."
Detective Sergeant Molyneux said the medals would be quite sentimental the owner, so they are hoping for a reunion.
Lost Medals Australia said no reports of these kinds of medals being stolen or lost have been made to them.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Wagga police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
