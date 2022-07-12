WHEN young Milla and her best friend Lucas decided to use their school holidays to do something nice, it was mental health charity Lifeline who benefited..
The duo spent their Saturday and Sunday morning making glass dome fridge magnets to sell out on the street, with the entirety of the sales going directly to Lifeline, along with $10 each of their own money.
Advertisement
Milla's mother Jess Whyte said the pair were able to sell all of the magnets, which had been about 30.
Lucas and Milla, an art and craft enthusiast, worked tirelessly at Milla's working desk in her bedroom to make the magnets before they set up a stall on the street.
"They made 30 fridge magnets and sold all of them," Mrs Whyte said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Whyte said originally they had wanted to raise funds for an animal charity, but reevaluated and they couldn't find the right one.
"They both like to help people and do nice things," Mrs Whyte said.
Milla and Lucas have been best friends since birth, with Lucas' mother being best friends with Mrs Whyte.
With Lucas living in the Central Coast and Milla living in Wagga they don't always get to see each other, but when they do they make it worth while.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.