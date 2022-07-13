Vinnies Wagga's Community Sleepout is set to return in-person next month after being forced online for the past two years.
Set to take place on Friday August 19, the sleepout will be held at the Kyeamba Smith Hall and is designed to raise awareness in the community about the ongoing homelessness crisis.
Wagga St Vincent de Paul president Peter Burgess has taken part in the sleepout more than once and says it helped open his eyes to the challenges of life on the streets.
Mr Burgess recalled his first time sleeping out, pre-COVID, where he joined about 80 others in sleeping bags for a night under the stars at CSU in 2019.
"That sleepout made me much more aware of just how tough it is [to sleep on the streets]," he said.
"There was a soup kitchen so all we had [that night] was soup and bread rolls.
"It was also a fundraiser and when a swag was auctioned off, I was nearly prepared to mortgage a house just to get it, but I didn't.
"We also watched a series of videos including interviews from people from our Edel Quinn homeless shelter and the work Vinnies does on homelessness."
But when he awoke the next day, Mr Burgess was pleasantly surprised to find a coffee van had arrived.
"It was a bit like a blessing from heaven," he said.
Coupled with that however was a "fairly meagre" breakfast.
"The aim was to mimic what life [on the streets] would be like," he said.
Emerging from that experience, Mr Burgess now has a newfound appreciation for the challenges faced by our homeless community.
"Having done it a couple of times now and knowing how rough it is for one night, I'm not sure I'd like to do it every night of my life," he said.
"The sleepout really does make you aware just how difficult it is for those sleeping [on our streets]."
To take part or donate to the cause head to https://my.fundraise.vinniesnsw.org.au/wagga-wagga-vinnies-community-sleepout-2022
All funds raised from this year's event will assist Edel Quinn and help both those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of being homeless in the future.
Edel Quinn provides crisis accommodation and case management services primarily for men who are experiencing homelessness in the Wagga region.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
