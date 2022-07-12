Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a woman who was last seen in the Riverina a week ago.
According to investigators, Naomi 'Juliet' Moore left a home on Britannia Street in Temora on July 5.
When the 49-year-old was unable to be contacted, officers from the Riverina Police District were notified and began inquiries to locate her.
Police said Naomi has not contacted family or friends since, but is believed to have travelled via train from Cootamundra to Sydney on July 7.
Police and family hold concerns for Naomi's welfare as she has a medical condition.
Naomi is described as Caucasian in appearance, between 160 and 170 centimetres tall, of medium build with brown hair.
She was last seen wearing navy corduroy pants, a khaki canvas jacket and a white shirt.
Anyone who sees Naomi or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call Temora police on 6973 2860 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
