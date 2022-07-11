For four days later this year, Wagga will be transformed into a thriving hub of performing arts, when an edgy and diverse festival launches in the city for the very first time.
Wagga has been chosen as the next location in the rollout of Bush Fringes, a series of regional festivals inspired by world-renowned celebrations like the Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringes.
Advertisement
The festival's shows have no restriction on content or curation of artists, meaning anyone who applies to perform before the cut-off will get a slot on the programme.
Bush Fringes director Phillip Aughey said this ensures the festival has a vibrant and diverse collection of performances.
"People can do or say whatever they like," he said. "There can be theatre, music, dance, comedy and even cabaret, spoken word and circus."
In other news
Mr Aughey said the festival will offer young or new regional artists a chance to launch their career as well as giving existing artists another excuse to perform.
"The unique thing about Fringe is it's art for art's sake," he said. "People can do what they like so it's not just commercial crap - it's something different."
Wagga Fringe will be centred around multiple shows, spread across Romano's Hotel, Que Bar, The Curious Rabbit and Melba's.
The number of shows will be limited, to ensure the audience is as packed as possible for the performing artists.
"I've never wanted any of the Fringes I've been involved in to be huge like the famous ones," Mr Aughey said.
"The logic is to keep the number of shows limited so that we've got a larger population going to the shows and more bums on seats for the artists."
Mr Aughey created the Newcastle Fringe in 2016 and launched the first edition of Bush Fringes in Dubbo last year.
Wagga will be just the second location in the regional expansion, with Bathurst and Armidale also being lined up for future festivals.
The city was chosen due to its central location in southern NSW, as well as its diverse population.
"I was brought up in Griffith and Wagga has had a very good reputation as a vibrant city since I was a young boy," Mr Aughey said.
"There's a very diverse range of industries and therefore a diverse range of interests - which makes it perfect for a Fringe festival."
Advertisement
Mr Aughey said his biggest reason for running Fringes was to give young, talented artists a chance to grow more comfortable performing in front of bigger audiences.
"I don't make much money off it but I just like giving young artists a chance - that's basically it," he said.
The Wagga Fringe festival will be held across four days from November 17-20, with the call out for artists set to launch next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.