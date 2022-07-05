Volunteers from the Griffith and Leeton SES units have been called out to Wollongong to assist emergency services in the flood affected region.
Two volunteers from each unit were called to the east coast on Sunday for assistance after flooding forced thousands of residents in Sydney and surrounding areas to evacuate.
Advertisement
Leeton SES commander Rebecca Bradshaw volunteered to assist in the area with her husband Jeremy Bradshaw.
She said the their primary job was to help other emergency crews with stormwater management and repairing broken roofs, ceilings and windows.
"Today is not too bad, but yesterday we were out all day drenched from head to toe because it was constantly raining while we were doing jobs," Mrs Bradshaw said.
"I'm not running on much sleep."
Despite reports of water levels decreasing in Wollongong, Mrs Bradshaw said teams were still undertaking difficult jobs in even more difficult conditions.
"Jeremy was in the Liverpool area doing a lot of flood rescue jobs and he said they were up to their necks in water doing rescues," she said.
"We've got about sixty jobs still pending here, and I think the flood rescue operators are calling for people up in the metro area where they're still having a lot of problems."
In other news
She said the Griffith and Leeton teams would be heading home on Wednesday after swapping over with another out-of-town team coming in to help.
Griffith SES deputy commander Erin Sinclair said the unit was proud of its two members Berdene and Susie for responding to the call and helping out.
"Berdene is quite skilled in Beacon (the SES's operational management system), so she's in the main comms centre working with a taskforce and allocating jobs to teams in the field," Mrs Sinclair said.
"Susie has a background in emergency service response so she's over there working in stormwater operations."
Mrs Sinclair said the situation was severe for both residents and emergency crews.
"There's already significant damage and water in the ground from two prior flooding events," she explained.
"All the dams are full and the ground is completely saturated so there's nowhere for the rainfall to go. This is very out-of-the-ordinary for an elongated campaign.
"For two of our members to go over and help out where they can has been really amazing," she added.
Advertisement
"We not only help our own community but we go out to help other communities when they need us. It's a great organisation to be part of."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.