A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the alleged theft of almost $12,000 worth of musical instruments and equipment in Lavington last month.
Murray River Police District officers launched an investigation after reports a number of guitars and equipment were stolen from Albury musician Dale Dunlop's Toyota Camry parked on Prune Street in the early hours of June 23.
Advertisement
Police searched a Springdale Heights home on Kiama Street at 12.15pm on Sunday and located several items suspected of being stolen, including two guitars, which have been seized for forensic examination.
In other news
The man was arrested at the home and taken to Albury police station where he was charged with nine offences, including eight counts of goods suspected stolen on premises and one count of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail and appeared before Albury Local Court yesterday where he was granted conditional bail to reappear on August 30.
Inquiries into the incident continue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.