The Wagga District Court jury in a trial over an alleged violent revenge plot has been shown police video of the bloody aftermath from an alleged machete attack.
Junee's Haydn Patrick Smith, 51, Sarah Anne McGrath, 36, and George Stoll, 27, as well as Wagga's Bradley Triffitt, 32, have pleaded not guilty to one charge each of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Mr Stoll has been accused of striking Timothy Robert Orr with a machete at Junee in the early hours of May 14, 2020, and the other defendants have been accused of aiding the offence in a joint criminal enterprise.
On Monday, Crown prosecutor Max Pincott showed a video recorded with a body worn camera by Constable Ashley Fitzgerald, from Wagga police station, who attended the scene of the alleged attack at 3.35am.
Blood stains could be seen on Mr Orr's white t-shirt with black long sleeves and he held a towel to the side of his face.
According to her police report, Constable Fitzgerald observed a "very deep cut" on Mr Orr's head and "half his ear hanging off".
Mr Orr said an unknown male aged about 25 had "chopped me up".
Mr Orr said he did not do anything to provoke the attack, which he said was a result of a "vendetta" by Ms McGrath.
"She let him in and he pulled out a machete and he tried to cut my head off," Mr Orr told police during the video.
Mr Orr told police he had buried his attacker's bum bag, which he had left behind, in the backyard so Ms McGrath could not hide it.
Senior Constable Matthew Roffey, also from Wagga police, testified that the bum bag was found to contain a number of items including methamphetamine, medicinal opioid buprenorphine and a bank card.
The jury was also shown a video of Mr Smith's interview with police.
Mr Smith said he was in a casual relationship with Ms McGrath but there was "no chance" he had been involved in a plan to assault her former partner, Mr Orr, as the result of a dispute.
Mr Smith told police that most of his memory of May 14, 2020 was "a blur to me" as he had "been in a stoned state for 30 years".
Mr Smith said Mr Orr was the type of person to "tell lies and make up stories".
Under questioning from Mr Stoll's barrister, Stuart Bouveng, a police detective said Mr Orr had been the subject of a complaint from family members involving being "paranoid" and "hiding knives around the house".
The detective also said Ms McGrath had accused Mr Orr of punching her in the face and contravening apprehended violence orders.
The trial continues.
