Murrumbidgee Turf Club's meeting was called off after three races on Monday due to safety concerns.
Stewards and jockeys inspected a section of the track approaching the home turn after Crocodile Cod fell dislodging Shaun Guymer in the Riverina Cup Prelude.
After being assessed by paramedics, Guymer was able to walk off the track.
However jockey safety was the key factor in the decision to stop racing.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario was disappointed not to be able to complete the meeting but stressed jockey safety was the biggest priority.
"From a club point of view it is disappointing, it is disappointing for the people that are here and the punters but the ones who risk their lives are the jockeys and we wouldn't want any further injuries to jockeys," Ferrario said.
"We already had one jockey come down and when they raise their concerns we have to listen."
Inconsistencies in the surface around the 550-metre mark was the biggest concern with Crocodile Cod, who was safely collected by the clerk of the course, appearing to lose his footing.
The issue was also at a similar section to where safety issues were raised at the club's last meeting in June.
"We've been through a situation where we just haven't had any drying weather," Ferrario said.
"The jockeys ultimately met and decided the track was unsafe and really it all comes back to safety - jockey safety, horse safety and that caused the postponement."
However Vintage Diesel had time to add to his impressive record at Wagga.
He made it three wins from four starts on the track, including his last two, after a dominant display in the Riverina Cup Prelude (2500m).
Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne believes the conditions, with the track rated a Heavy 10, played right into his hands despite being caught wide early.
"He loves these winter tracks and really seems to get through it better than the other horses," Brisbourne said.
"He's slowly working his way up the handicap."
Brisbourne was concerned about the rise in distance after winning over 2000 metres last time but feels he's come back stronger this time.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
