Agriculture businesses in Wagga have experienced record months and sensational demand, as local farmers fresh off hugely successful seasons look for ways to spend their new-found funds.
Three years of heavy rain and a global protein shortage have sparked a boom in the Riverina's livestock industry, with many of the region's cattle and sheep farmers now looking to upgrade their facilities.
Alan Brown, the NSW Farmers' chairman in Wagga, said the enormous demand for farming equipment and infrastructure has been amplified by the region's worker shortage.
"Farmers are always looking for better and better equipment and given there's good money around, particularly in livestock at the moment, they're keen to get in and improve their facilities," he said.
"Many people just cannot get the workers they need so they are going out and getting more sophisticated livestock handling equipment to make things easier on the farm."
Wagga business ProWay sells custom stock yards, shearing sheds and livestock handling equipment and currently has a year-long waiting list for new facilities.
Managing director Paul Giannotis said the company has had to more than double its turnover in recent years off the back of the huge demand.
"There is sensational demand out there in the agriculture industry at the moment - we haven't seen anything like this ever," he said.
In an effort to manage the unprecedented boom, the company is planning a $6.4 million upgrade of its Bomen complex.
The renovations will include new sheds on the existing block to increase manufacturing capacity by up to 40 per cent and purchasing the empty lot next door, which will be turned into an improved loading centre.
"We've maximised the space that we have now for a number of years without growing the place, but we've double in size over the past five years," Mr Giannotis said.
"Basically we've outgrown ourselves and we need some further space, particularly with all the demand we are seeing at the moment."
Fellow farm equipment suppliers Clipex experienced a record month of sales in June, with transactions increasing about 150 to 200 per cent compared to the average month.
James McNaughton, the company's regional manager for southern NSW, attributed the skyrocketing demand to the recent success being experienced by local farmers.
"These guys have had massive asset wealth over the last decade with land prices going up and now their commodity prices have gone up 200 to 300 per cent over the last few years," he said.
"They're in quite healthy financial positions and looking to upgrade the equipment and infrastructure they've got on the farm."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
