Many stereotypes paint the homeless as middle aged, single and male, but the community living out at Wilks Parks paints a stark picture of the scope of our homelessness crisis with people of all ages and genders struggling.
One young couple living at the makeshift camp are desperate for a long-term home.
Advertisement
Jason Bonwick, 21, and Georgia Bates, 19, have been living at Wilks Park for approximately six weeks, but Jason has been homeless for a "decent chunk" of his life, he said.
Wilks Park coverage:
And they are not alone, on any given night in Australia 116,427 Australians are homeless. 27,680 of these are young people aged 12-24 years, according to the Salvation Army.
The pair came to Wilks Park after leaving Georgia's family home due to their struggle with mental health, and leaving their 6-month old child behind them.
They are not currently on the social housing list as Jason does not have a birth certificate and so cannot fill out the forms, and temporary accommodation is not an option because they have a pet dog.
"We just want some help," Georgia said. "Even a one bedroom studio, just not a tent. Somewhere that we can raise our son."
It was a big decision to set up camp at the park, but it was better than sleeping on the streets, they said.
"It's better than wandering around, not getting any sleep," said Jason. The threat of eviction has been stressful, but the pair hope to stay at the park until something better can be found.
"If you're going to throw us all out, at least find somewhere for us to go," Jason said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.