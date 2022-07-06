The Daily Advertiser
Jason Bonwick and Georgia Bates have been living in their tent at Wilks Park for six weeks

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
July 6 2022 - 10:00pm
NEED HELP:Jason Bonwick and Georgia Bates are some of Wilks Park's youngest residents. Picture: Conor Burke

Many stereotypes paint the homeless as middle aged, single and male, but the community living out at Wilks Parks paints a stark picture of the scope of our homelessness crisis with people of all ages and genders struggling.

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

