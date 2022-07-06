WHILE Wagga City Council is no longer enforcing an eviction notice giving the homeless population at Wilks Park until July 28 to relocate, the fight is far from over.
Council issued the notice in response to complaints about the campers exceeding the site's 72-hour stay limit and because of safety concerns regarding flooding at the precinct.
The notice was then retracted due to a lack of support from the Department of Communities and Justice.
Wagga resident Karen Prowse, who had been organising a community campout for July 15 and 16 in protest of the eviction, said due to the retraction of the notice she felt it fit to cancel the event.
While Ms Prowse said it is a small win for the Wilks Park homeless population that, at this stage, the council is letting them stay, it doesn't mean the fight is over.
"We can't just let it go for everyone to forget about them, so I'm looking at other avenues in terms of community support," she said.
