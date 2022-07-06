The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga resident calls off campout for Wilks Park homeless

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 6 2022 - 10:03am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBRATIONS: The Homeless population at Wilks Park are celebrating after Wagga City Council retracted its eviction notice. Picture: Conor Burke

WHILE Wagga City Council is no longer enforcing an eviction notice giving the homeless population at Wilks Park until July 28 to relocate, the fight is far from over.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.