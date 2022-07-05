FROM pet communicators, psychics and witches to jewellery and wellness stores, residents can expect a little bit of everything at the up-and-coming Spiritual Health and Wellbeing Expo.
The event was first launched in 2020 by Wagga psychic medium and local crystal seller Wendy Smith, who knows all too well how important opportunities like this are for new and self-run businesses.
The now 54-year-old may have been born with psychic abilities, but her spiritual journey began years later.
"I had an injury in my workplace and I ended up without a job," Mrs Smith said.
It was shortly after that injury that Mrs Smith was presented with the opportunity to start a business.
At first, she had started selling handmade dream catches via a small market stall.
"I was very lucky to have an opportunity where someone had closed down their crystal store and moved overseas and I was good friends with him," she said.
"He made the offer that I could have the rest of his stock, sell it and send him 50 per cent of the takings and it has just grown from there.
"I wouldn't be where I am without that opportunity. Along the way, I've always had intuition and things like that."
Now, after eight years of successfully running the business, Mrs Smith is giving others a similar opportunity.
"I love to help new businesses, especially with COVID, even businesses like mine which has been running for eight years, we're still struggling, so I personally try to provide every opportunity I can to help businesses, especially locally."
The expo will feature a variety of stalls from jewellery stalls to all things wellness.
"I've got this inspirational young lady coming. She was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis, she's still quite young, and out of that has come to this whole journey for her. She's now a massage therapist and this is her first big event, she only started her business last month," Mrs Smith said.
"There are some fascinating people coming. We have an animal communicator, Carmen, she's amazing. All you do is take a photo of your animal with its eyes in view in the photo and she can pass a message through. If you have behavioural issues with your animal, again, you can take a photo in and she can look in and find out what the issues are."
There will also be a qualified herbalist who will give a talk on making weeds and herbs into medicine.
The event will run across both days of the weekend, July 9 and July 10, from 10am to 5pm at the Kyeamba Hall located at Wagga Showground.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
