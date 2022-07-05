The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga residents invited to Spiritual Health and Wellbeing Expo

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 5 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHAT'S ON: Spiritual Health and Wellbeing Expo coordinator and local psychic medium Wendy Smith is hoping to see residents at her upcoming event. Picture: Taylor Dodge

FROM pet communicators, psychics and witches to jewellery and wellness stores, residents can expect a little bit of everything at the up-and-coming Spiritual Health and Wellbeing Expo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.