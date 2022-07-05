WAGGA businesses are getting behind a men's mental health movement locally that has been taking strides towards getting men to get out and about and socialise.
A free community breakfast event was held on Saturday morning at Wagga Beacj by Grab Life By The Balls, a men's group which aims to encourage men of all ages to get outside of their bubbles, get some fresh air and mingle.
Advertisement
The event also garnered the support of Vino and Vinyl, who contributed a morning of music and Pastorale by Meccanico who helped cook the sausage sandwiches at the breakfast.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Blake Street Meats and Wagga Fruit Supply also made their own generous contributions.
Grab Life By The Balls founder Sam Parker launched the movement in Wagga earlier this year after relocating to the city temporarily and seeing a need for a group which gave local men the opportunity to meet up with other men regularly without having to pay for membership.
Since its launch in Wagga, the group has been slowly building traction among locals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.