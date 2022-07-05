The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga businesses are doing their bit to help men's mental health group Grab Life By The Balls

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 5 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BREAKFAST AND BONDING: Nick Stanbury, Richard Moffatt and Sam Parker. Picture: Les Smith

WAGGA businesses are getting behind a men's mental health movement locally that has been taking strides towards getting men to get out and about and socialise.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.