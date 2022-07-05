Police are asking for residents with any information regarding the theft of fuel from a Riverina farm to come forward.
About 1000 litres of diesel was taken from a poperty in Morundah between Wednesday, June 1 and and Friday July 1.
Police attached to Murrumbidgee Police District attended the property on Morundah Road and an investigation was launched.
According to police the theft appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with any information about this theft of the fuel is urged to contact Griffith Police on (02) 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
