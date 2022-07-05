The Daily Advertiser

Police launch investigation after 1000 litres was stolen from a Riverina Farm

July 5 2022 - 3:30am
INVESTIGATION UNDER WAY: Police attached to the Murrumbidgee Local Police District are investigating the theft of about 1000 litres of diesel from a Riverina farm. Picture: NSW POLICE

Police are asking for residents with any information regarding the theft of fuel from a Riverina farm to come forward.

