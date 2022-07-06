A man who claimed he was out for a test ride of a motorcycle had to push the ride home after Wagga highway patrol officers clocked him at an eye-watering speed.
The ACT man was zipping along Elizabeth Avenue at Forest Hill when police, who were patrolling the area, saw the oncoming rider hit 163km/h on their speed detection radar around 4.35pm on Monday.
He was travelling in a 100km/h zone on a Honda CBR500, south of the suburb's built-up residential area, and was stopped without incident, police said.
According to police, the 23-year-old man produced an ACT drivers licence, but didn't hold a rider's licence.
"The male stated he was test-riding the cycle prior to purchasing it from a friend," police said.
"The male claimed to hold an international cycle licence."
The rider was issued infringement notices for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and being an unlicenced rider, and won't be allowed behind the wheel in NSW for six months after his driving privileges in the state were revoked.
He then had to walk the Honda 400m back to the owner's home.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
