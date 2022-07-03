LAKE Albert kept their top two hopes alive with a 4-2 win over Leeton United on Sunday.
Two goals in the opening 10 minutes put the Sharks in the box seat and they went on with the job to record a 4-2 win at Henwood Park.
Matt Kleine scored a brace, starting and finishing the job, while Jaiden Watson scored two opening-half goals in the win.
Fred Gardner and Bailey Carlos scored one apiece for Leeton, who now sit just two points ahead of Lake Albert, with the Hanwood abandoned game still to be determined.
Lake Albert co-coach Chris Ayton was pleased to see his team bounce back from last week's shock loss to Tumut and put themselves within striking distance of Leeton on the ladder.
"We believe we're equal with them, it's just a matter of getting it done," Ayton said.
"You look at last week where our ball play was really good but the goals weren't dropping and we were just in second gear across the pitch, just the intensity wasn't there. We didn't have to change a lot from last week to this week, it was just that intensity across the pitch, that's what got us home."
Ayton believes last week's loss to Tumut will hurt them in the race for second spot but believes it has done them the world of good in the long run.
"Last week might have put a dent in that but it was a good kick in the butt. I think the boys really needed that," he said.
"It may hurt us in terms of getting in the top two but in terms of what we need to do to get the job done in finals, we're in the right direction there."
Wagga United 2 d Young 1
Tumut 5 d Cootamundra 2
Hanwood 7 d Tolland 0
South Wagga 3 d Henwood Park 1
Lake Albert 4 d Leeton 2
