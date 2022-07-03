The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City Wanderers fight back to grab 3-2 victory over ANU

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 3 2022 - 3:40am
CELEBRATION: Samson Lucas (left) celebrates his goal with Wanderers teammates Jacob Ochieng and Jake Ploenges. Picture: Madeline Begley.

Wagga City Wanderers are back on the winners list following a gutsy 3-2 victory over ANU on Saturday.

