HEALTH professionals and volunteers from across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) received special recognition at the 2022 MLHD Excellence Awards on Friday night.
Winners were announced in 12 award categories during a presentation at the Range Function Centre.
MLHD board chair Dr Tom Douch the night was about acknowledging and celebrating the award winners who represent 3,800 staff from across the district who "work hard every day to make a difference to the lives of the people in our region.
"These exceptional people have created and continue to uphold the values of excellence, innovation and collaboration which help improve the lives of people in our care," he said.
Among the award recipients is the Wagga Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) which was presented the Volunteer of the Year Award for its "great work in bringing a very important issue to the fore and addressing it in a most practical way."
That work includes developing silicone wristbands targeted at supporting mental health and wellbeing in school children.
Wagga Community Care nurse Anna-Maree Bloomfield has presented awards from two categories including the Collaborative Staff Member of the Year Award and the Nurse or Midwife of the Year award.
The Chief Executive Award was presented to the Arts in Health Multipurpose Service (MPS) Pilot Project.
MLHD acting chief executive Carla Bailey said the project is an innovative program which provides aged care residents at three facilities with access to professional and quality arts engagement experiences.
"This project has touched the hearts and minds of our staff, our patients, our residents and our broader community, and has the potential to truly integrated health beyond the walls of our hospitals and aged care residences, to truly impact everyone in our community," she said.
"The renal team use a collaborative approach to supporting patients to ensure a seamless experience and best health outcomes for each individual patient, and were recognised for working above and beyond their scope to bring a successful outcome to an adolescent patient."
Deniliquin MyStep MHDA consumer peer worker Spencer McGill was awarded the Enriching Consumer Experience while Renal Nurse Practitioner Patrina Marsden received the Value-Based Healthcare Award. Aboriginal Health targeted early intervention coordinator Amy Byrom was presented with the Exceptional Aboriginal Healthcare Award.
The Patient Safety First Award was presented to the COVID Model of Care (WWBH) and the Keeping People Healthy Award was given to the Child and Family Health Nursing Services.
The Our Workforce at its Best Award went to the Wagga Comunity Mental Health Team and the Recovery and Resilience Award was given to the Population health Infectious Diseases Team. Cootamundra's care coordinator Katherine Donoghue was also presented with the Exceptional Rural Healthcare Award.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
