The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Health Workers recognised at the 2022 MLHD Excellence Awards

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HEALTH professionals and volunteers from across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) received special recognition at the 2022 MLHD Excellence Awards on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.