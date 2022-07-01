The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Energy key to big trip for Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 1 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Baker returns to the second row to take on Young on Saturday.

Kangaroos coach James Smart is looking for the side to bring the same energy levels as they prepare for another big test.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.