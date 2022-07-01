Energy key to big trip for Kangaroos

Kangaroos coach James Smart is looking for the side to bring the same energy levels as they prepare for another big test.
The Wagga club heads to Alfred Oval on Saturday to take on a Young outfit who have just the one loss so far this season.
Advertisement
Kangaroos were held scoreless by Tumut last week, however Smart believes a repeat of the same attitude will put them in good stead as they look to climb back up the ladder.
"I just want the same effort and energy," Smart said.
"Every game is a tough game and no matter where we are playing we just have to turn up with the same energy as we have in the last couple of weeks."
Kangaroos have made just the one change to their starting line up with Nick Baker moving into the second row with Ollie Hoskin unavailable.
It's the same for Young as they prepare for their first game in three weeks with Tom Bush moving into the centres for Nayah Freeman.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.