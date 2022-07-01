Two tight battles ready for ignition in Group Nine

What we say: Have pretty much taken all before them this season, with the exception of a draw with Albury. Things started off strong for the Tigers but they need to get on top of their injury list with some big names still on the sidelines. Both Nathan Rose and James Luff are expected back sooner rather than later but their long-term prospects aren't as positive and they leave a void in the side. Still very much one of the teams to beat but could be vulnerable with not as much depth as usual.