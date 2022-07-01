The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Group Nine mid-season report card: Two tight battles ready for ignition

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 1 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two tight battles ready for ignition in Group Nine

It's tight at the top and it's tight in the middle setting up a great finish in Group Nine and now that everyone has played each other once there's probably more questions than answers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.