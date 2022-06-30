Temora fullback Hamish Starr is surprised to find himself at the top of the Weissel Medal count after the first nine rounds of the season.
Starr has a one-vote advantage over two-time winner James Luff and another hooker, last year's runner-up Lachlan Bristow.
Last year's winner Mitch Cornish is among a host of players two votes back.
Starr was shocked to find himself in front after the first round of the season.
"I thought I've only been playing ok footy - not as good as I've been playing in previous years," Starr said.
"The team is going good and I'd rather that if I were honest."
Starr is one of three Dragons in the top eight.
Brother Zach and Gavin Kite are among the five players locked in third place, two off the pace.
It's been a big turnaround for Zach Starr who made it return to the Dragons after spending most of the last two seasons playing reserve grade for Young.
Hamish Starr is less surprised to see them polling well than himself.
"He (Zach) is probably playing better footy than me so I thought he might be higher," Starr said.
"(Gav) is playing good footy too playing a different role as a bit of a rover rather than being stuck in at nine like he has over the past few years. It's probably sitting him a bit more."
The Dragons have the next two weeks off before returning to the field with a clash against Kangaroos on July 16.
Starr doesn't want his lead to be a distraction.
"I'd rather win the comp than any personal accolade," he said.
Meanwhile Temora's Emily Perrot leads as she looks to win a fourth leaguetag nod.
Perrot, who last took out the award in 2019, leads Brothers goalkicker Brooke Wiggett by two votes.
Albury's Jaxan Blackhall, Tumut's Monique Bullock and Dragons teammate Bree Madden are another two votes adrift.
Matt Murray also has a handy lead as he looks to make it three Weissel Medals in reserve grade.
The Young playmaker sits on 13 votes, four clear of Albury's Curtly Jenkinson and Junee's Strickland with Mark Elphick (Gundagai) one further behind.
Will McDermott is just in front in the Weissel Cup competition's count.
The Junee hooker is on nine votes with Gundagai's Caleb Piper on eight while Diesels teammate Sam Neale and Young's Brock Sing are on seven.
In the Sullivan Cup Southcity's Malakai Charles has a one-vote lead over Cohen Benson (Brothers) and Lachlan Breed (Tumut).
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
