Temora are looking to use their time to face consecutive byes to build into what shapes as their first finals appearance in over a decade.
The Dragons haven't played finals since 2008 after falling just short in their last two campaigns.
Advertisement
However after playing everyone once so far this season they sit in third, three points behind leaders Gundagai, three points ahead of fourth-placed Albury and six points ahead of sixth-placed Kangaroos.
Temora's two losses have come in their last three games, but captain-coach Josh McCrone believes a falling to a 32-20 defeat against the unbeaten Tigers at Anzac Park shows they can match it with the top teams.
"We had opportunities to score but we just didn't execute enough," McCrone said.
"They are a pretty good momentum team, similar to Young, and they got good momentum and rolled through us.
"It's not something we've had to deal with too often this year but it was good to experience that, we know what it feels like now and can learn how to stop it."
Ruck control is one thing McCrone has really wanted to see improve after their 36-6 loss to Young earlier this month.
Despite falling short against the Tigers, it's an area he again thought they had strengthened.
"We were a lot better," McCrone said.
"Our wrestle has improved since Young, the ruck is better, but I just think it needs to be adjudicated more evenly throughout the whole competition."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Instead he thought a couple of simple missed tackles really told with Gundagai scoring back-to-back tries on two occasions in the clash.
"There were probably two or three missed tackles that led to tries and we only lost by two tries," McCrone said.
"It's easy to make a tackle and then they don't score.
"I also don't think we played anywhere near where we could but full credit to them they did enough to win and that's why they are a good team and why they are on top of the comp."
McCrone is also hopeful Hayden Lomax (wrist) and Grant Hughes (ankle) won't be sidelined for too long after feeling their middle rotation was put under plenty of pressure.
While Gavin Kite played the Dragons also went into the clash without Jed Reardon after he picked up an ankle injury in the Weissel Cup.
Advertisement
McCrone hopes having some more troops later in the year can help reverse their losses.
"While they had a few really handy players out we equally had some out and still stuck with it," he said.
McCrone is looking to keep up a regular training routine with their next game not until a clash with Kangaroos at Nixon Park on July 16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.