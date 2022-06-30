Two injured in early-morning Hume Highway crash near Gundagai

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash at Gundagai on Friday morning.
Emergency services descended on the thoroughfare's southbound lanes near the Sheridan Street exit after receiving reports of a crash around 6.45am.
A woman - believed to be aged in her 20s - was trapped in the car for a time, according to spokespeople from NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW, after the vehicle rolled, down an embankment and into a tree.
Firefighters were joined by State Emergency Service volunteers as they worked to free the lady from the vehicle.
Paramedics treated her for abdominal and minor leg injuries before taking her to hospital in a stable condition. The other occupant managed to get out of the wreck and was treated for a possible arm injury, according to NSW Ambulance.
The two patients were later transported to Wagga Base Hospital.
It is understood traffic on the Hume Highway was not affected by the crash.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
