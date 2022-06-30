The Daily Advertiser

Griffith man Daniel Michael O'Toole jailed after police tracked attempt to smuggle ice into Riverina

By Rex Martinich
June 30 2022 - 6:00am
Daniel Michael O'Toole, 31, of Griffith, has been sentenced for supplying the prohibited drug methylamphetamine or 'ice' in a commercial quantity. Picture: File

A Griffith man who attempted to smuggle almost 280 grams of ice into the Riverina while his mobile phone was being tracked by police has been jailed for up to two-and-a-half years.

