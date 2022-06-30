The Daily Advertiser
Wagga public and Catholic school teachers march down Baylis against staff shortages for first joint strike in 26 years

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:33am, first published 3:00am
Wagga teacher's strike. Video: Tim Piccione

Hundreds of Wagga Catholic and public school teachers have marched today in the first joint industrial action between the two educator groups in 26 years.

