In a strong show of unity, over 300 teachers from Wagga and the wider region converged on the Wagga Showgrounds this morning over teacher shortages and workload management reforms. Gathering in the Kyeamba-Smith Hall at the Wagga Showground, the NSW Teachers Federation members were a sea of red shirts, flags and placards. Attending the strike, Wagga head teacher Joel Lowrie said it was about more than politics. "The worry I have is often the message we have gets lost in playing politics, but I don't think it's about that," Mr Lowrie said. "As a manager of staff, I see some who are strung out and barely hanging on to the profession they love because it's just too hard," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Wagga primary teacher Micheala Collins also turned out for the protest and said the main issue for her was about student welfare. "It's about the kids in our schools having needs that just cannot be met," Ms Collins said. "We have very limited school counselling services, kids with increasing mental health issues," she said.

