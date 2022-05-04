news, local-news,

Business starts to roll in promptly at 9am at The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA) Riverina offices. The first customer of the day has been stood down from work for a week for failing a random drug test. They now have to test negative to get back on the job. The re-test was all clear. A call comes in around the same time, it's someone looking to book a drug and alcohol test for family court. They're asking if they can dye their hair before the test. "It's frowned upon," operations manager James Stanbridge tells the caller. I wouldn't do anything too drastic, he said. Mr Stanbridge owns TDDA, one of the only drug testing agencies servicing the Riverina and he said testing, especially in workplaces, is on the rise. IN OTHER NEWS: According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, substances cost workplaces about $6 billion per year in lost productivity. With an estimated 2.5 million days lost annually due to drinking and drug use, at a cost of more than $680 million, many employers are turning to workplace testing to minimise the risk of workplace injuries. TDDA tests 260 businesses across the region, 90 in Wagga alone, from local council staff to construction to aged care. They carry out 4000 tests per year and 5 per cent of those fail, Mr Stanbridge estimated. Some employers do it because of staff performance, some to win government construction contracts, but most do it for insurance reasons. "Even if it is an office worker, if they are driving a work car and have a crash and they are affected by drugs and alcohol, often the insurer won't pay out ... it's cheaper to implement drug and alcohol testing," Mr Stanbridge said. Businesses also report that productivity "goes right through the roof" once testing is in place, he said. Mr Stanbridge visited Wagga construction business Ladex that same day to test employees. Managing director Richard Pottie said the testing "sets the tone" for safety on a site and he credits it with helping to clean up the industry. But is it legal for employers to subject staff to drug testing? Employment law expert David Dilger said that any workplace can implement drug testing providing they have "legitimate WHS grounds to do so". As long as the employer consults with staff and has "meaningfully responded" to any queries, then staff have no recourse. Mr Dilger said it's only a matter of time before more industries start testing staff. "I see most people go, 'if we bring it in for blue-collar workers, we'll bring it in right across the board' ... it's a WHS and risk mitigation process," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/389ff1ac-be24-4f7d-b513-fd49459e402c.jpg/r2_158_3958_2393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg