Sitting atop the election concerns list of many Australians is housing affordability, with voters now looking to their politicians for answers. Amidst the highest inflation rise in 20 years, cost of living pressures, competing major party schemes and impactful world events - buying a home in Australia feels unobtainable to many. The Reserve Bank of Australia also increased the country's official interest rate today for the first time since November 2010 in hopes of combating inflation. The move means an increase in repayments for Australians with mortgages. In response to one of the election's key issues, we asked the Riverina's eight candidates for their take on housing affordability in the electorate and how they plan to address it if elected on May 21. Greens candidate Michael Organ said there's no doubt the Riverina is facing a housing crisis, despite "a so-called housing boom" in areas like Wagga. "We've had this 'tree change' movement which has brought people from the city with lots of money and high hopes to country areas such as the Riverina," he said. "The price for a house has gone from an average of $300,000 up to $500,000 or $550,000. Some of the people in the Riverina are just priced out of the market." According to Mr Organ, the current government's scheme puts Australians into greater debt and Labor's proposed additional 10,000 yearly homes are not enough. "[The Greens] policy is to build 1 million new homes. That would address the 750,000 social housing waiting list," Mr Organ said. Liberal Democrats candidate Dean McCrae described current housing affordability and cost of living as "farcical". "First-time buyers have got bugger all chance of getting into the market and that all stems from the excessive cost of living at the moment," he said. Mr McCrae said governments throwing money at the issue won't fix the problem. "There is no quick fix for the housing crisis," he said. "It's a process that needs to be addressed at every single level of housing affordability from building, getting DA's through council and land availability, all the way through to what happens at the other end when people are just trying to put a roof over their heads." According to Labor's Mark Jeffreson, housing affordability is now an issue for all home buyers, not just those entering the market for the first time. "A lot of people don't want to stay in the rental market but they're compelled to because they can't afford to get into the housing market," he said. Labor's party launch on Sunday included a major policy announcement that would see the government purchase up to 40 per cent of a home's value to relieve home loan pressures, with income and location caps attached. "That would allow more people to get into the property environment," Mr Jeffreson said. "Removing the mortgaging insurance makes it a much more attractive and do-able proposition." The ballot's only independent candidate Darren Ciavarella described the Riverina's housing affordability as a "suicide ride". "I think anyone that gets a home buyer's grant is probably very happy to get it, but at the end of the day if the interest rates go up, it's going to backfire on them," he said. Mr Ciavarella admitted Labor's proposal could be beneficial to home buyers but expressed concern for continued house prices negating it. "The government can say they're going to subsidise 40 per cent of a $1 million purchase," he said. "And then the people that are selling, they say, 'bugger it, the buyers are getting a discount let's put the price up'." Incumbent Nationals MP Michael McCormack said significant challenges remain despite the Wagga region's recent listing in the top 10 most affordable areas in PRD Real Estate's 'Roaring Regions' report. "Over the past three years, our policies have supported more than 300,000 Australians into home ownership," he said. "More than 160,000 first home buyers have benefited in 2021, a 70 per cent increase on the average of the previous decade." IN OTHER NEWS: The Liberal-Nationals Coalition government plans to expand incentives under its Home Guarantee Scheme, which allows Australians to purchase a home with a five or two per cent deposit, depending on their circumstances. According to One Nation candidate Richard Orchard, the housing crisis in Australia is "a disaster". Mr Orchard said low interest rates and population increases in regional centres leading to outside investors are to blame. "One of the One Nation policies is about stopping investment by foreign citizens in residential housing, because you just don't need that adding to the stress [and driving] those prices up." "There's also the idea that net zero immigration is a thing that will reduce pressure." "Of course, it's going to have its own problems with labour force, etc. But, you know, first things first." Shooters, Fisher and Farmers Party candidate Steve Karaitiana said other issues like rail infrastructure, linking regional areas and greater oversight of corrupt zoning trends are all linked to affordable housing. "The more we bow to the pressure of developer lobbying groups, the harder it will be to divert development resources to the regions and attempt to stabilise our housing market," he said. United Australia Party candidate Daniel Martelozzo was unable to be reached for comment.

