Deciding on a name for your child is a tough but joyous decision, and two Wagga mums have revealed the secret behind their final choices. On Sunday, the top 100 baby names in NSW for 2021 were revealed, with Oliver and Olivia taking out first place for boys and girls respectively. Nora and Maxwell also surged up the popularity charts, with parents increasingly opting to register their newborns online. First-time parents Bronte and Simon Nalder welcomed their baby girl Penelope into the world 10 months ago. While they had a boy's name in mind they were "100 per cent sure on", finding a girl's name proved trickier. "I'm pretty sure my mum mentioned the name first and then I watched a movie with Penelope Cruz in it and I thought it was really pretty," Mrs Nalder said. "As soon as she was born, we both knew." Although 'Penelope' was the 43rd most popular name for 2021, Mrs Nader said she didn't pay attention to lists of popular children's names when deciding. After Olivia, the most common girls names across NSW last year were Amelia, Charlotte, Isla and Ava, while for the boys Noah, Jack, William and Henry followed after Oliver. IN OTHER NEWS: Penny Stanbury and her husband opted for family significance when naming their two boys Max Michael, 3, and George James, 1. The boys' first and middle names contain special connections for both sides of the family, to grandfathers and uncles. "It's very special," Mrs Stanbury said. "We ticked off every box." Max and George took out spots 25 and 26 respectively. Both Wagga mums had the same advice to new parents when selecting a name: don't tell anyone. "It's a nice surprise," Mrs Nalder said. Mrs Stanbury, instead, warned that "everyone has an opinion", whether they knew someone with the name or have a personal dislike of it.

