The soaring cost of some types of vegetables in the Riverina has led to concerns that some shoppers might abandon their recommended intake for less healthy fare. Both dietitians and greengrocers have urged households to shop around and make substitutions for seasonal and locally grown produce in order to keep veggies on plates without blowing the budget. The Australian Bureau of Statistics consumer price index report last week showed vegetables had the biggest proportional price rise among foods in the 12 months to March 2022, with prices rising by 14.1 per cent in Sydney. Vegetables saw a bigger price rise than beef, at 12 per cent, lamb at 7 per cent, and bread and cereal products at 2.5 per cent. Wagga dietitian Dianne Wintle said meals with healthy ingredients might be losing out to options that appeared less expensive. "Anecdotally people tell me it's too expensive to feed a family following the guidelines; five serves of vegetables per day for four people in a household, that's 20 serves of vegetables," she said. "You might be looking at less fibre in the diet if you haven't got vegetables, less vitamins and minerals, if you are replacing it with soft drink or takeaway food." she said. Wagga Fruit Supply director Steve Papasidero said the price rises had been driven by about half of the vegetable products on sale, with many not seeing any inflation since last year. "What we have found is that it is only certain veggies, your leafy greens and anything that is growing up in Queensland or around Sydney around the floods has been wiped out and that is forcing the price up," he said. "There are things that are growing around this area or that haven't been affected such as pumpkins and onions. "For budgeting, just steer clear of all the things that were affected and you might have to have less lettuce or silverbeet; substitute by what has not been affected by the rain as that's the major factor." One item that has come to symbolise fresh food inflation has been iceberg lettuce, which has reached prices of $5.50 each in major supermarkets. Mr Papasidero said shoppers could find better prices by going to independent grocers, who had shorter supply chains and regional products, rather than major supermarkets. "The price of Green Oak lettuce from Yackandandah has stayed the same. You can see a head of iceberg on our shelf next to some fancy lettuce that is only $2 and is just as good," he said. "You can substitute in the local stuff." Mr Papasidero said fuel costs and staff shortages were also contributors to vegetable price rises.

