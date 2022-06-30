A 27-YEAR-OLD man wanted for a range of serious driving offences allegedly rammed a vehicle while trying to avoid police in Leeton on Thursday.
About 11.10am on Thursday, June 30, Leeton police received information the 27-year-old man was in Jarrah Street.
On their arrival at the location, officers found the man in a silver Holden Commodore at the corner of Jarrah Street and Lily Lane.
After a short struggle the 27-year-old from Narrandera was arrested.
He was taken to Leeton police station and a search of the man also allegedly located a quantity of drugs.
The man will be charged with two counts of driving while disqualified and one each of driving dangerously on a police pursuit, using a vehicle to avoid apprehension and possessing a prohibited drug.
The man will be bail refused to Griffith Local Court. No police were injured during the incident.
