Albury have been struck with a number of injury concerns as they brace for a big clash with Tumut.
Only one point separates the two teams on the ladder but the Thunder will be without Jon Huggett for the clash.
Five-eighth Paul Karaitiana (shoulder) and replacement forward Nathan Darby (knee) also need to get through fitness tests to take their place at Twickenham on Saturday however neither have been named.
Captain-coach Robbie Byatt, who is set to move to five-eighth for Karaitiana, admitted it is far from ideal timing for the club.
"I'm giving the boys a chance to see how they go," Byatt said.
"The injuries aren't what we want but we still have a team there that can still do a job and every team goes through it.
"Hopefully we can still get the job done as it's a big game for us."
The changes give Lachlan Curtain Marlowe a chance in the second row after coming into the side on the wing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
