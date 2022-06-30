GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong hopes to have a more definitive time frame for the return of Matt Hamblin and coach Sam Martyn soon, but are set to be without the gun duo for Sunday's home blockbuster against Coolamon.
The local derby will take on greater significance, with the Lions' first loss of the year to Wagga Tigers last week opening the door for Coolamon (7-1-1) to grab top spot with a win.
Hamblin, who led the Riverina League player of the year award at the time, hurt his ankle late against Narrandera as a precaution, before the Lions had two straight weeks off with byes.
But in a concern for the Lions the midfielder failed to recover in time for the loss to the Tigers after three weeks.
His absence was evident against a hungry Tigers who simply outplayed the competition leaders around the ball.
"Matty's still not tracking too well, it's probably a bit worse than what we expected after he saw the physio," Martyn said.
"He tried to get up (for Tigers) but wasn't able to.
"On the weekend it was pretty evident we didn't have much speed around the footy and he is pretty vital to that. I don't think he will be (right for this week).
"I think he went for a scan or was booking one in this week so hopefully we'll have a time frame soon, but we don't want him out for too long.
"We hope we shouldn't break down having one player missing. It's the responsibility of other midfielders to step up and make sure they're picking up the slack that Matty leaves behind."
Martyn's year has been hampered after his injury was initially misdiagnosed as a groin issue, but looks likely to be an abdominal complaint.
He played at well below full fitness against Turvey Park and Narrandera before sitting out the Tigers game.
"I'm probably out at this stage, I had to get a physio to get it reassessed. It might be abdominal and a tear in that region, but not sure still," he said.
"t's a waiting game at this point for me. I played Narrandera and Turvey with it at maybe 60 per cent, but it's not worth it because the next couple of days I can't do anything.
"It's better to understand what it is and put a plan in place."
The Lions could also be without their other starting on-baller Tom Anderson after he rolled his ankle against the Tigers, while defender Luke Walsh (hamstring) is unlikely to play.
