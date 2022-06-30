The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Lions look to get definitive time frame for return of Hamblin and Martyn

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIDELINED: Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong midfielder Matt Hamblin is out with an ankle injury. Picture: Madeline Begley

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong hopes to have a more definitive time frame for the return of Matt Hamblin and coach Sam Martyn soon, but are set to be without the gun duo for Sunday's home blockbuster against Coolamon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.