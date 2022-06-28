The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Top spot on the line as North Wagga prepares to rematch with Temora | Photos

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAINTS TOO GOOD: Marrar's Jess Willis looks to pass during Saturday's loss to North Wagga at Langtry Oval. Picture: Les Smith

FIRST spot and revenge will be the focus for North Wagga next week after setting the stage for a top-of-the-table showdown this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.