FIRST spot and revenge will be the focus for North Wagga next week after setting the stage for a top-of-the-table showdown this week.
The Saints moved to 9-1 with a routine 59-22 win against Marrar on the weekend, and next host Temora (9-0).
Advertisement
North Wagga is looking to atone for an 11-goal loss to the Roos in round three, and both sides are neck and neck on percentage (Temora 221.69, North Wagga 22.6.76).
Nothing other than a win will keep their minor premiership hopes alive, and North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg believes they're better placed to test Temora's unbeaten run than earlier in the year.
OTHER NEWS
"I think we just need to play our game and not get stressed, and play to their level (of place)," Hogg said.
"Temora tries to play a fast game through the centre court, but in saying that we only had six of our players (in round three).
"With how COVID was at the start of the season we hadn't had a lot of full training, so we've definitely come a long way since then.
"We'd love to finish top though so it's an important game and last time we lost by 11. We want to turn it around completely."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.