Albury apprentice jockey Coriah Keatings has an opportunity to strike again with Mulofdubai and Galaxy Force for her master Donna Scott at Corowa on Monday.
Keatings broke through for the first win of her riding career at Gundagai on Saturday when Hit'em Hard won in a tight finish.
She has only had 11 career rides since starting off race riding in late April.
Hit'em Hard just held on a fast-finishing Kitty Karine to win by a nose with Scott commending Keatings on her patience.
Galaxy Force will be having his second start back from a spell in the Benchmark 66 (1000m) after a first-up fifth behind Distillate and Seventh Seal at Wagga.
Meanwhile Goulburn trainer Danielle Seib has made a habit of winning and her latest acquisition King Of Spades could join the honour roll when he starts in the Class 2 (1600m).
King Of Spades was previously trained in Sydney by John O'Shea and was transferred to Seib shortly after his last start seventh at Hawkesbury on May 31.
Seib has prepared 15 winners from her past 50 starters with her biggest success story being Hemmerle who won several races for her including the Corowa Cup.
The trainer will also start Hold Fast To Love on Monday with the 11-hour round trip part and parcel of placing her horses where they are best suited to win.
"King Of Spades turned up in terrific condition and this race is a step down from where he has been racing," Seib said.
"I'm expecting a good showing albeit he is new to the team."
Seib has one of the best strike-rates in country NSW and more importantly has been able to transform previously moderately performed gallopers into winners at a higher level.
Corowa has been an important part of the process with not only Hemmerle, but also Leather Jacket Lew and More To See winning at the track.
King Of Spaces is raced by the same syndicate and Seib is hopeful the country environment and country class races can bring out the best in the three-year-old.
"I try to have the horses happy and confident and train them all as individuals," she added.
"King Of Spades has form on wet tracks and won at Goulburn two starts ago so I expect him to run well despite the big weight."
Jockey Richard Bensley will ride King Of Spades who was scratched from the Dubbo meeting on Sunday after drawing wide.
Raced by a large syndicate of owners, King Of Spades has only raced nine times for two wins and as many seconds.
Current stable star Tudor Prince has won his past three starts culminating with a Sydney victory at his latest start on June 22.
Ironically, Tudor Prince debuted for Seib with a sixth at Goulburn behind King Of Spades before starting his path to three straight wins.
Meanwhile, Hold Fast To Love is drawn to be competitive at her second start back from a spell in the opening race - the Maiden (1000m).
Hold Fast To Love has the inside barrier and is coming off a last start fourth at Narrandera.
"She only raced nine days ago. The draw allows her to do no work and hopefully she can be in the finish," she said.
"It's an easier race than last start and she also likes the rain affected tracks."
