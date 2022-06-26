The Daily Advertiser

Coriah Keatings chasing more after first win

By Graeme White
Updated June 26 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:30am
After winning her first race at Gundagai on Satunday, Coriah Keatings is looking to back it up at Corowa on Monday.

Albury apprentice jockey Coriah Keatings has an opportunity to strike again with Mulofdubai and Galaxy Force for her master Donna Scott at Corowa on Monday.

