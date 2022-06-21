The Daily Advertiser

Dennis Allan John Gibbs jailed in Wagga Local Court for 'shooting spree' threat to supermarket staff

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated June 21 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 8:00am
Turvey Park FoodWorks, where Dennis Allan John Gibbs threatened a "shooting spree" after being caught shoplifting. Picture: Google Maps

A Mount Austin man who threatened a "shooting spree" at a Turvey Park supermarket after being caught shoplifting has been jailed for 14 months.

