Wagga's Byron Dennis has made the most of a home track advantage by notching up some incredible results at the recent King of MX NSW state titles held at Yarragundry Park.
Over 300 riders descended on Yarragundry Park over the long weekend for the event being hosted by the Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club.
Advertisement
Fifteen-year-old Dennis had a spectacular weekend on the bike picking up a state title in the U16 two stroke 125cc category in which he swept all three races.
He also finished second in the U16 150cc2st/250cc4st and the MX3 classes.
Dennis was pleased with the weekend's results and happy to ride in front of a home crowd.
"It was a good weekend, there was some really good racing," Dennis said.
"The track was amazing and there was some pretty quick kids there too.
"I also didn't have to travel as far and I had a home crowd which was good, they were all cheering me on."
Dennis spent a fair bit of time on the bike in the lead up to the event but admitted that he is practically training all the time as he has quite a busy racing schedule.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
He is preparing to take part in the Hattah Desert Race on July 3, with the event a nice break from his usual motocross racing.
"It should be good fun," Dennis said.
"It has a great atmosphere and it is just something different from what I usually do.
"Everyone gets involved in it and its awesome."
However before he takes on Hattah, he first must get through round five of the Australian ProMX Championship in Maitland this weekend, where Dennis is sitting fourth in the points in the MX3 class.
The GasGas rider has had a solid first year in the championship, with him competing against riders much more experienced than himself.
"We are about halfway through the season," Dennis said.
"It's my first year doing it and I am racing against U19's so it is good experience and introduction to the senior side of the sport.
Advertisement
"My first round was really good in Wonthaggi and then the second I had a few crashes.
"It wasn't the best weekend but I managed to get some points."
Round three was in Albury where Dennis had another strong round but then had mechanical issues and a crash in Gillman.
In between travelling around the country for the Australian ProMX Championship, Dennis has also had time to venture overseas and qualified for the 2022 AMA National Motocross Championship Final to be held at the iconic Loretta Lynn's.
Despite not being able to head over for the event this year, Dennis is very much hoping to head over to the United States to compete in a couple of races next year.
In addition to Dennis, there was a number of local riders who also performed well at the King of MX event including Daniel Darby who finished third in the MX Vets 35+ and Adam Beck who finished fifth in the same class.
Advertisement
Other local riders who competed in the event included Harry Seaman, Cameron Shaw, Harry Harvey and Archie Pollard.
Byron's sister Eliza Dennis also competed finishing sixth overall in the U10 65cc class.
Wagga Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club secretary Matt Dillon was thrilled with how the weekend went.
"It went really well, it is such a big event for our club," Dillon said.
"We had over 400 entrants and also had a few local riders who raced as well.
"There was also plenty of people who came and spectated across the three days."
Advertisement
Plenty of work had to be done in the lead up to the weekend, with continual rain in the days leading up to the event meaning that the track preparation crew had a task at hand preparing the surface.
However, they did a fantastic job and presented a track worthy of national level for the three days of racing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.