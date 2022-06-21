The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Rising Wagga motocross star Byron Dennis grabs state title at King of MX event

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 21 2022 - 2:00am
HOLESHOT: Wagga's Byron Dennis has continued his solid year by picking up a state title at the King of MX event. Picture: Peter Yandle

Wagga's Byron Dennis has made the most of a home track advantage by notching up some incredible results at the recent King of MX NSW state titles held at Yarragundry Park.

