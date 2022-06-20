Peter McRae only drove two winners in his first two seasons, but now he's looking to bring up his 200th career win at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Almost a decade after his debut, the 25-year-old will have six chances to hit the milestone mark.
He's hoping he doesn't have to wait too long with Light Up Billy drawn barrier one in the opening race.
"I've got a few chances so hopefully I can get there," McRae said.
"Light Up Billy from the good draw is one I'd like to bring up the 200 on as I've got a good association with him and the in-laws train him."
Light Up Billy is coming off a win but if things don't pan out McRae is confident Hes A Terror can go one better.
"If that fails I think Hes A Terror is a pretty good chance in the following race," he said. "It's a pretty good draw for him (four) and if he can get a good run he should be pretty hard to beat."
McRae is on track for his best season yet with 26 wins to his credit so far including his first at group one level.
He's spent the past three years working full-time at Yirribee Pacing Stud and credited Rod Woodhouse for allowing him to secure a lot more opportunities in the sport.
"I've been driving for a while but it was a bit of a slow start," McRae said.
"My first two seasons were pretty average but I'm an improver, a bit like a good wine as I mature.
"I never really thought I'd get to 100 winners let alone 200 and Rod has really helped me out over the last three years as I wouldn't be able to drive the amount I am without his support."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
