The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber
Photos

Big numbers for Wagga's delayed Mortimer Shield day

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOT YA: Abbey Hunt tags Amelia Morris in the Mortimer Shield clash between Mount Austin and Mater Dei at Parramore Park on Friday. Picture: Madeline Begley

A weather delay only ensured a bigger turnout for Wagga's Mortimer Shield day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.