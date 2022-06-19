Border residents are urged to ensure they are fully protected against measles after it was identified in the region on the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
NSW Health on Friday revealed a visitor from Melbourne in their 30s was unknowingly infectious when they arrived on the Border after acquiring the disease during an overseas trip.
The case was at Albury's Astor Hotel last Sunday from approximately 12.30pm to 3pm after stopping at Culcairn's Ampol service station at 12pm for 35 minutes that day.
NSW Health confirmed the locations do not pose an ongoing risk, but those who attended the venues on the day are asked to monitor for measles symptoms.
They include fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, followed three to four days later by a spotty rash on the head which spreads to the rest of the body.
Unvaccinated people who attended the locations on the same day and times as the case should contact their public health unit on 1300 066 055 for advice.
"While this is the first measles case to visit NSW for two years, it shows just how important it is for everyone to make sure they have had two measles shots," NSW Health executive director Dr Jeremy McAnulty said.
"Many adults born during or after 1966 have only had one dose of measles vaccine. Anyone unsure of their vaccination history should see their GP for another dose, which is free of charge."
Meanwhile, Corowa residents have been asked to come forward to provide blood samples and complete a survey as part of an effort to identify historic infections of Japanese encephalitis.
Sampling will take place at the Barkman Centre, Corowa hospital, on Tuesday, June 21 from 9am to 5pm. Wednesday, June 22, from 10am to 7pm and Thursday, June 23, from 7am to 2.30pm.
NSW Health director of zoonoses Kiera Glasgow said testing could provide valuable information on how many people may have been exposed to Japanese encephalitis in earlier months.
Anyone who has lived at or near Corowa between January 1 and March 31 is eligible.
Corowa man David Kiefel died last month after he contracted the virus in February.
