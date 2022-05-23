The Daily Advertiser

Corowa man, David Kiefel, 61, dies from Japanese encephalitis

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated May 23 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAD NEWS: Jackie Monk has paid tribute to her husband David Kiefel.

Corowa woman Jackie Monk has paid tribute to her husband David Kiefel who died on Friday evening at Albury hospital after a three-month battle with Japanese encephalitis.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.