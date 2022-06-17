Southern Inland teams - round 10

Saturday, Murrayfield, 3.15pm
Albury
Advertisement
1 Steve McMahon, 2 Luke Driver, 3 Drew Brndusic, 4 Tom Rowan, 5 Simon Clements, 6 Uraia Vuluma, 7 Ryan O'Sullivan, 8 Harry Goggins, 9 Ben Reid, 10 Blake Le Cornu, 11 Sailasa Vakarsu, 12 Tully MacPherson-Peacock, 13 George Woods, 14 Braydan Godde
Griffith
1 Blake Theunissen (c), 2 Talilotu Uoifalelahi, 3 Alexander Anau, 4 Mitchell White, 5 Mahoni Lualua, 6 Simon Star, 7 Andries De Meyer, 8 Richard Latu, 9 Isimeli Tukuna, 10 Vaea Mateo, 11 Naseri Taifai, 12 Andrew Fauoo, 13 Daryl Sofai, 14 Jack Glyde, 15 Oleni Ngungutau
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 3.15pm
Waratahs
1 Apimeleki Kalouduna, 2 Emilio De Fanti, 3 Hayden Roache, 4 Harry Middlebrook, 5 Dugald Grieve, 6 Kylan Young, 7 Henry Chamberlain, 8 Luke Sweeney, 9 Joshua Gemmell, 10 Jayden Stanton, 11 George Scott, 12 Rob Selosse (c), 13 Tom Parkes, 14 George Mallat, 15 Lachie Day
Tumut
1 Will Kingwill, 2 Shayden Gleeson, 3 Iosefo Morisi, 4 Timoci Qodo Nasilasila, 5 Jon Carmody, 6 Raymond McDonald, 7 Cody Herrington, 8 Tasitumua Sala (c), 9 Jack Ketteringham, 10 Tate O'Donovan, 11 Malakai Molo, 12 Posesi Fanua, 13 Vincent Wise, 14 Ponipate Qio, 15 Trae King
Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 3.15pm
Ag College
1 Hamish Spackman, 2 Pat Lemmich, 3 Harold Cooper, 4 Jack Marcus, 5 Bernie Ricketts, 6 Tom Heilman, 7 Riley Catts (c), 8 Alex Farquar, 9 Toby Haylock, 10 Anthony Taylor, 11 Ryan Greenaway, 12 Josh Elworthy, 13 Max Gay, 14 Miles Greenberg, 15 Jack Wood
Wagga City
1 Adam Mokotupu, 2 Mikaera Smylie, 3 Daryl Hemopo, 4 Monson Tuvale, 5 Jacob Nielsen, 6 Tom Nabuliwaqa, 7 Tom Turukawa, 8 Rory Sheard, 9 Sam Trood, 10 Peter Little, 11 John Vakatalai, 12 Jesse Bellchambers, 13 Noa Rabici, 14 Waisale Sauvinaloto, 15 Steven Tracey
Saturday, Murrayfield, 2.20pm
Albury
1 Annabelle Lowe, 2 Susan Curby, 3 Kymberley Brain, 4 Jocelyn Wilson, 5 Kaitlyn Mckay, 6 Emma Clements, 7 Holly Mills, 8 Alice White, 9 Natasha Clemson, 10 Josephine Cunliffe
Griffith
Advertisement
1 Cornelia Tanielu, 2 Fapiola Uoifalelahi, 3 Veronica Seukeni, 4 Elenoa Latu, 5 Seigia Seukeni, 6 Janiana Ravu, 7 Amelia Lolotonga (c), 8 Ua Ravu, 9 Lavinia Siale, 10 Charli Cunial
Saturday, Leeton No.1 Oval, 1.45pm
Leeton
1 Maggie Feagai, 2 Ginger Longford, 3 Amie Fazekas, 4 Elizabeth Munn, 5 Claire Stachan, 6 Emily Wright, 7 Amanda Rourke (c), 8 Naomi Stout, 9 Nakeia Mcvittie, 10 Elanie Bothma
CSU
1 Vanessa Harris, 2 Tara Winbank, 3 Annie Holden, 4 Emma Forsyth, 5 Ivy Merlehan (c), 6 Georgia Roberts, 7 Shanae Pope, 8 Grace Oliver, 9 Ellen McIntyre, 10 Dana Seward
Advertisement
Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 2.20pm
Ag College
1 Bonnee Morton, 2 Sarah Woods, 3 Georgia Jackson, 4 Sophia Janota, 5 Liz Young, 6 Jess Ryan, 7 Meg Seis, 8 Em Lav, 9 Paige Mellowes, 10 Sarah Noonan
Wagga City
1 Torika Nuku, 2 Sylvia Lim, 3 Marnie Lenehan, 4 Jess Simpson, 5 Teagan McCormack, 6 Kellie Allcorn, 7 Sarah Deaner, 8 April Sharp, 9 Chloe Holgate, 10 Alicia Deaner
READ MORE
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.