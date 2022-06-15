Frustration at more breaks in Southern Inland draw

Leeton's withdrawal from the remainder of the Southern Inland first grade competition has only fuelled clubs' frustrations over the draw.
Already first grade sides had an extra bye in their season due to Hay's involvement in second grade.
Advertisement
Now that has doubled after Southern Inland elected to keep clubs together as much as possible this season.
Leeton president Ian Pascoe believes withdrawing from first grade and remaining in second grade was the best approach.
"I know it's a pain for the other clubs to have a bye in the first grade draw, but I think there was any way they could work around it," Pascoe said.
Griffith coach Chris McGregor has been left frustrated by another gap in the season as he tries to find some more consistency with his side.
"We're basically run as a second grade competition with a few first grade games to come in there," McGregor said. "That's my frustration. It's hard for everyone as there is a lot of stop-start, stop-start at the moment.
"We've had the last two weeks off, play one game, then have another bye."
READ MORE
McGregor knows it's not just his club trying to navigate the draw, and he's not the only one frustrated by it.
Tumut coach Ray Wells labelled the draw a joke and wants it to be addressed for next season.
McGregor believes Southern Inland is trying to do their best for all the clubs in the zone but having more teams in second grade than first grade creates the issue.
"I can understand why SIRU couldn't change it this year but moving forward I think it is something we need to have a look at and the way the comp is structured," he said.
It is the same for the women's draw with Tumut not fielding a side this season.
It means there are three byes in both competitions over the last nine rounds of the season.
Pascoe believes it is too early to have any indication of Leeton's plans for next season after only playing third grade in 2021.
"If we go OK through the tail end of this season and some of the younger 18s play seniors next year, maybe we can look at first next year," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.